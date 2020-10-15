Former roommate of accused Capital One hacker sentenced

SEATTLE (AP) — The former roommate of a woman accused of hacking Capital One banking company and at least 30 other organizations has been sentenced to four years in prison for illegally possessing firearms. Federal prosecutors say Park Quan was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle. He had pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of guns. Quan was sharing a home with Paige Thompson in July 2019 when FBI agents searched the home and discovered a cache of weapons. Thompson was being investigated for data theft from Capital One. Thompson has pleaded not guilty and her trial is scheduled for February of 2021.