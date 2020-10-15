Extremists in Somalia kill 8 army soldiers, says official

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s extremist rebels have killed at least eight soldiers in an ambush in the country’s south, said a military official. Col. Ahmed Hassan said two other soldiers are missing after an attack on a military convoy traveling between the towns of Afoye and Wanlaweyn in Lower Shabelle region. Somalia’s al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaida, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The extremist group said it killed at least 25 soldiers, a claim dismissed by the Somali military. Al-Shabab fighters often attack troops traveling on the major roads between the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and nearby regions.