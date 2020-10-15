DNR offering hunter safety course online for all ages

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)— As of Thursday, students of all ages can earn their Wisconsin hunter education safety certification online.

The online-only hunter education course is made possible through a temporary changed approved by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The change allows those under 18 to take this online course from October 15 through December 31.

"The temporary online-only certification option will provide additional hunter education opportunities to all customers affected by COVID-19," DNR hunter education administrator Jon King said. "The online option aligns our program with many hunter education programs in other states, which are facing the same challenges with their hunter education programs."

The DNR says moving courses online addresses COVID-19 related issues such as volunteer instructors falling into "higher-risk" categories, capacity limits and facility availability, and PPE requirements.

Student's of this course must pay an online vendor fee and the $10 state-required course fee.

The DNR says that in person instruction will still be available, along with a blended hunter education course.

To learn more or register click here.