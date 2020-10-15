Correa hits walkoff homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Carlos Correa homered with one out in the ninth inning and the Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 behind sensational pitching from five rookies to remain alive in the AL Championship Series. Correa drove a pitch from Nick Anderson to straightaway center field, watched the ball for a few steps and then flung his bat. He’s only 3 for 18 in the series, but two of the hits are homers. The Astros won a second straight elimination game thanks in large part to starter Luis Garcia and four fellow rookies.