Brisk and wintry at times

That air felt like ice today, especially if you were out where the wind could really catch you! The wind will taper down Thursday night but temperatures will drop back into the upper to mid 20s. Skies should be partly cloudy with west winds of 5-8 mph becoming southwest. Friday looks partly sunny, chilly, and breezy. There could be a few spotty light rain and snow showers by midday as a weak disturbance moves through. Highs will stay in the low to mid 40s with west winds of 10-20 mph.

A stronger low pressure system will move in by Saturday morning from the west. We expect some snow in the early morning that should gradually transition to occasional light rain by late morning and afternoon. There could be a dusting of snow in the morning around Wausau, with perhaps an inch or so well north of Marathon County. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s with highs from the low 40s north to the low 50s south. It will be quite breezy again with southeast to south winds of 15-25 mph.

The winds will become northwest Saturday night into Sunday on the back side of that weather system. This will help to drive in another shot of cold air. Temperatures on Sunday should start around 31 in the early morning but only climb to about 40 in the afternoon. The clouds should give way to some breaks of sunshine. Northwest winds could gust over 25 mph. Sunday night looks very cold as skies clear off with lighter winds. Lows could drop down to the upper 10s to lower 20s in the region.

Monday looks partly cloudy with highs around 41. There is a slight chance of light rain and snow showers Monday night. We will have a higher chance of rain and snow Tuesday. We can't rule out some snow accumulation, but the details are quite uncertain yet. Highs will stay in the low 40s Tuesday.

Wednesday should be a touch warmer with highs around 50. Considerable cloudiness is expected. The next low pressure area will move in either Wednesday night or Thursday with a good chance of rain. Highs may stay around 50 degrees next Thursday. After that it probably will turn colder again.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 15-October 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1954 - Hurricane Hazel struck the Carolina coastline. The hurricane demolished every pier along a 170 mile stretch from Myrtle Beach SC to Cedar Island NC, and obliterated entire lines of beach homes. Hurricane Hazel also destroyed 1500 homes as it moved inland with seventeen foot tides. Winds between Myrtle Beach SC and Cape Fear NC gusted to 150 mph. Hurricane Hazel caused 163 million dollars damage, and claimed the lives of 98 persons. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1966 - Iowa experienced its worst late season tornado of record. In just one minute a twister tore through the town of Belmond leveling 75 percent of the businesses, and 100 homes, causing more than eleven million dollars damage. (The Weather Channel)