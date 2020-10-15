Black man’s family views graphic video of in-custody death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Family members viewed graphic body-camera video this week of a Black man who died in Louisiana State Police custody following a high-speed chase. Their attorney says the footage clearly shows troopers beating the man, jolting him with their stun guns and dragging him face-down across the pavement. Gov. John Bel Edwards met Wednesday with the family of Ronald Greene but left before the man’s mother and sister watched a half-hour of the footage of the May 2019 encounter that is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. Edwards has come under increasing pressure to publicly release the video.