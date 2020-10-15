Below normal temperatures for a few days

Put on and extra layer and a hat for today. Colder than normal weather has arrived and it will stick around through at least early next week. It will be cold enough that there could be a bit of snow at times.

Today: Partly cloudy, blustery, and cooler.

High: 45 Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Scattered clouds and cold.

Low: 28 Wind: West-Southwest 5-10

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with sprinkles or flurries possible. Breezy again.

High: 45 Wind: West 10-20

No precipitation is expected for today. Skies will become partly cloudy for today so at least it will be brighter outside. If you are outdoors you will feel a decent wind out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Highs temperatures will remain in the 40s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Tomorrow will be very similar with a west wind of 10-20 mph, a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the 40s. There might even be a few sprinkles or flurries in the air on Friday.

A low pressure system moving in from the west will generate a chance of rain and snow on Saturday. The highest chance of the precipitation will be through midday or early afternoon. It should diminish and leave us with dry conditions around mid to late afternoon. The highest chance of snow will be during the morning and in the northern half of the area. It is not out of the question that an inch or so could accumulate in the Northwoods. Highs will be in the 40s once again.

The weather should then dry up for Sunday and Monday with some breaks of sun developing at times. Temperatures will be even colder with highs in the low 40s on both Sunday and Monday.

There is a chance another storm system will move into the area sometime between Monday night and Tuesday. Once again there could be a mix of rain and snow and a little accumulation is not out of the question. There might be a little break in the action on Wednesday before more wet weather develops Wednesday night into Thursday. After a cool day on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 40s, highs should rebound back up to around 50 on Wednesday.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 15-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1880 - A violent early season blizzard raked Minnesota and the Dakotas. Winds gusted to 70 mph at Yankton SD, and snow drifts 10 to 15 feet high were reported in northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota. Saint Paul MN reported a barometric pressure of 28.65 inches on the 16th. Railroads were blocked by drifts of snow which remained throughout the severe winter to follow. Gales did extensive damage to ship on the Great Lakes. (15th-16th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)