Authorities searching for suspect after homicide at Devil’s Lake State Park

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at Devil's Lake State Park Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, October 14th, 2020, at about 11:38 am, the Sauk County Communication Center received a report of disturbance, possible attempted homicide on the grottos trail on the south side of Devil Lake State Park.

Upon arrival of first responders, a 24 year old male was found deceased on the trail, obviously from homicidal violence. The scene was secured and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources began a joint investigation into the incident.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab mobile crime scene unit was requested and responded to process the scene and multiple witnesses were interviewed.

The suspect is described as a male, between 5’10” and 6’00”, was wearing a dark colored head covering and a dark colored face covering. He left the scene walking west on the grottos trail toward the south shore parking lot at Devils lake. The suspect is still at large.

Devils Lake State Park has re-opened to visitors.

Investigators ask that if you were on the south side of Devils Lake State Park near the south shore parking area, grottos trail or railroad tracks between roughly 11:00 am and 12:15 pm on October 24th, and either witnessed this incident or observed something suspicious that you believe is related to this incident, to call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1888-TIP-SAUK (847-7285) and provide that information.

Investigators observed and are aware that people were in the area taking photos of the changing landscape colors, and ask citizens to call Crime Stoppers if they have photos taken in that area during that time that may have inadvertently captured a photo of a suspect matching that description.

An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for today. This is an active, ongoing investigation and releasable details will be extremely limited for the foreseeable future. No additional information will be released at this time.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources would like to acknowledge and thank the Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service, Baraboo Police Department, Sauk Prairie Police Department, Salvation Army, Sauk County Highway Department and Sauk County Emergency Management for their valuable assistance during the initial stages of this investigation.