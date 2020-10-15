Australian police clear 3rd reporter of charges after raids

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police say a third journalist will not be charged with obtaining classified information 16 months after high-profile police raids triggered national outrage over the state of press freedom in Australia. Australian Federal Police targeted Australian Broadcasting Corp. reporter Dan Oakes and his producer Sam Clark when they executed search warrants on the ABC’s Sydney headquarters last year. A day earlier, police had raided the Canberra home of News Corp. journalist Annika Smethurst more than a year after she cited “top secret letters” in a newspaper report.Oakes on Thursday became the last of the trio to be cleared of charges.