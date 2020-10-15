2020 Sentry Classic, 2021 Hockey Classic cancelled

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two prominent tournaments normally held at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point have been cancelled this year.

The Community Parks Improvement Committee announced Thursday they're cancelling the 2020 Sentry Classic as well as the 2021 Hockey Classic.

According to a release sent by the UWSP Athletics department, major factors in cancelling the tournament included: "the health and safety of participants, coaches and officials; the inability to allow fans under Portage County Health restrictions; and the corresponding financial ramifications."

This would've been the 49th year for the Sentry Classic, a tournament that features local and state-wide boys and girls high school basketball teams. Amherst, SPASH, Edgar, Pacelli and Wisconsin Rapids were among the local teams that participated in last year's tournament.

The 2021 Annual Community Parks Hockey Classic would've been the 23rd , and usually features four high school hockey teams.