With few dine-in customers, Wausau restaurants respond to capacity changes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several Wausau restaurants said customers aren't dining in, and the status of a statewide capacity limit doesn't directly impact them.

The owner of Red Apple on 3rd Avenue in Wausau, Zach Jusufi, said he's getting the same amount of business as he did before the pandemic hit Wisconsin.

"We've lost some dine-in customers," he said. "But we've gained on our delivery service."

That's a common thread through Wausau. From Red Apple to the 319 Bistro, owners and managers say they've seen few dine-in customers.

Some larger restaurants saw those numbers drop off but deliveries haven't covered the loss. "No, not at all," said Jalapenos manager Pedro Pineda.

He said the back-and-forth on state regulations has shied customers away. "It goes up it goes down it goes up it goes down," he said. "They throw us another mandate and they go back home - they cancel it they start coming back more - it's like a roller coaster of emotions."