‘West Wing’ reunites cast with a mission: get out the vote

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of “The West Wing” says he was glad to stage an episode of the series for a TV special. But Aaron Sorkin says he’s more interested in the result: encouraging fans of his White House drama to vote. The theater version of the season-three episode is part of a HBO Max special out Thursday. The program will highlight the nonpartisan group When We All Vote, with appearances by former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and celebrities. Sorkin says the special is an “ode to voting” and will avoid discussing specific candidates for the Nov. 3 election.