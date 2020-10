WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— Wausau West is postponing football games for the next two weeks. Those games are against Hortonville and Marshfield.

An official from the district said that the postponement is due to a COVID-19 quarantine.

They say the Hortonville game is being rescheduled for October 30. The game against Marshfield has not been rescheudled.

This is a developing story that will be updated.