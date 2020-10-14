Uganda police raid offices of presidential hopeful Bobi Wine

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — An opposition figure says heavily armed police have “besieged” the campaign headquarters of Bobi Wine, a popular musician who is seeking Uganda’s presidency in elections set for 2021. David Lewis Rubongoya, an official of Wine’s party who is at the scene in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, told The Associated Press that police confiscated items such as security cameras and supplies of red berets that have become the symbol of Wine’s campaign. He said that Wine, a legislator whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was meeting with other leaders of his National Unity Platform party when the police swooped in, cordoning off the area.