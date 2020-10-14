Tavern League sues over Wisconsin bar, restaurant limits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Tavern League of Wisconsin is suing Gov. Tony Evers’ administration over new limits on bar and restaurant capacity. The lawsuit by the powerful lobbying group filed in Sawyer County on Tuesday seeks to immediately block enforcement of Evers’ latest order capping customers to 25% of the establishment’s capacity limit. The Tavern League says the order amounts to a “defacto closure.” Plaintiffs include the statewide Tavern League, the Sawyer County Tavern League and the Flambeau Forest Inn in the village of Winter. The Democratic governor’s spokeswoman says the order “is consistent with the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this year.” The state on Tuesday reported 3,279 confirmed new coronavirus cases, breaking a record set just five days earlier.