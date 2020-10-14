Rays beat Astros 5-2, move within 1 victory of World Series

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead, two-run single two batters after another critical error by José Altuve, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for a 5-2 win against the Houston Astros that moved them within one victory of the second World Series appearance in franchise history. Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier saved several runs with two outstanding catches as Tampa Bay took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven AL Championship Series. Towering righty Tyler Glasnow will try to complete the sweep and deliver the Rays their first pennant in 12 seasons Wednesday night when he opposes Zack Greinke. Tampa Bay reached the World Series in 2008 before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies.