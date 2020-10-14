Mauston police officer charged in off-duty shooting

MAUSTON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Mauston police sergeant who was intoxicated while off-duty shot another person after the two of them were looking at guns owned by the officer. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Sturek, 39, is charged in Juneau County with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The complaint says the incident happened in August after Sturek and the victim spent the night drinking at Sturek’s home. The two of them began looking at weapons that in gun safes and later went into the officer’s back yard with a .22 handgun. Sturek told police the gun went off as he was clearing the weapon. The victim is recovering after surgery.