Marshfield Clinic Research Institute getting $4 million for COVID-19 study

Marshfield (WAOW) -- Marshfield Clinic Research Institute is getting $4 million in a grant from the CDC to study COVID-19 in rural communities.

“This study will help us understand how the new coronavirus is affecting people in the Marshfield area. The findings will contribute to a more effective public health response, not only in central Wisconsin, but also potentially in rural communities elsewhere,” said Huong McLean, Ph.D., research scientist at the Research Institute’s Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Population Health and primary investigator on the study. “I am excited for our team and the great opportunity for our region to contribute to this landmark community study.”

The study will follow up to 1,500 people of all ages who live in and around Marshfield starting in November.

"Participants will be followed weekly for one year to identify new COVID-19 infections, assess risk factors for infection, and describe the spectrum of COVID-19 illness across the lifespan," a release from the Marshfield Clinic says.

“We have an outstanding research team and the Marshfield Epidemiologic Study Area is an ideal setting for this type of study,” said Dr. Ed Belongia, director of the Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Population Health. “We are happy to see that the CDC recognized the importance of studying COVID-19 epidemiology in a rural community.”

You can learn more by visiting the study’s website, https://marshfieldresearch.org/pacc.