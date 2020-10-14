Kyrgyz parliament confirms premier nomination in repeat vote

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan’s parliament has voted again to nominate a prime minister after the country’s president vetoed the previous decision because of questions over its legitimacy. The back-and-forth reflected the political crisis that unfolded in the Central Asian country after a disputed parliamentary election triggered mass protests earlier this month. The parliament voted to nominate politician Sadyr Zhaparov as the country’s new prime minister Wednesday after a similar vote Saturday was challenged over a lack of quorum. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov refused to sign the decree confirming Zhaparov’s appointment and asked the parliament to hold another vote.