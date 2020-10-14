Israeli protesters call for new investigation of Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Israelis have protested outside Israel’s Supreme Court, calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be investigated in a scandal surrounding a $2 billion submarine deal with Germany. Several Israeli businessmen, including confidants of Netanyahu and a former commander of the navy, are suspects in a graft scandal connected to the purchase of warships and submarines from German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp. Netanyahu himself has not been named as a suspect in the case. He is already on trial in three separate corruption cases. He has professed innocence, saying the charges are trumped up by a biased justice system and a liberal media.