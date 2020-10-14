G-20 suspends poor nations’ debt payments for 6 more months

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Group of 20 nations, representing the world’s biggest economies, say they have agreed to extend the suspension of debt payments by an additional six months to support the most vulnerable countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The G-20 announcement was made on Twitter during a meeting of the group’s finance ministers and central bank governors. The suspension of more than $14 billion in debt payments had been due to expire at the end of the year. Wednesday’s decision gives developing nations until the end of June 2021 to focus spending on health are and emergency stimulus programs rather than debt repayments.