Former D.C Everest teacher accused of ‘upskirting’ will stand trial

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— A Marathon Co. judge has ruled that there is enough evidence for a former D.C. Everest teacher to trial.

Travis Greil is accused of secretly filming students from a low angle, also known as "upskirting." He allegedly possessed 138 such images.

He is facing a total of 39 felony charges, which include 13 counts each of Child Sexual Exploitation, Possession of Child Pornography and Invasion of Privacy.

Greil's next court date is set for November 4.