Fiserv Forum named regional site for 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Fiserv Forum will host First and Second Round games for the 2025 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Championship.

This marks the second time Fiserv Forum has been selected as a regional site for as a regional site for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

It will also host First and Second Round games in 2022. Both bids to host these games were a joint effort between Fiserv Forum and Marquette.

“The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is one of the premier sporting events in the country and we’re excited to welcome the tournament to Fiserv Forum twice in a four-year span,” said Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Marquette and we look forward to co-hosting these games in our world-class venue.”

“We are looking forward to hosting the 2022 and 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second rounds with Fiserv Forum,” Marquette Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Scholl said. “The Bucks have been tremendous partners with the university and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the arena and city of Milwaukee to college basketball fans from around the country.”