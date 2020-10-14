First lady: Barron Trump tested positive for COVID, had no symptoms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19.

"My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," Melania Trump's statement says. "In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative."

She shared this information in an article on the White House Website titled "My personal experience with COVID-19."

To all who have reached out - thank you. Here is my personal experience with COVID-19 :https://t.co/XUysq0KVaY — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 14, 2020

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press