Earth breaks September heat record, may reach warmest year

US Scientists calculate that Earth hit its warmest September on record last month. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Wednesday said there’s nearly a two-to-one chance that 2020 will end up as the hottest year on record. NOAA said September 2020 edged past 2016 to break the heat record. Records go back 141 years. It has been record warm in California, Oregon, Europe, much of Asia and the Southern Hemisphere. Scientists say this is due to a lot of man-made global warming with a little bit of natural variability. It’s been 429 months, nearly 36 years, since Earth had a cooler than normal month.