Cuomo warns scofflaw schools, seeks Chainsmokers gig fine

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that the state is seeking $20,000 in fines against the promoters who organized a July concert by The Chainsmokers that saw widespread social distancing violations. The Democrat called the Southampton concert that was attended by more than 2,150 people “an egregious violation” of the rules. Cuomo also threatened Wednesday to take away state funding from schools in coronavirus hot spots that are ignoring orders to shut their doors. The action came amid news reports on Jewish religious schools staying open in defiance of the rules in some parts of Brooklyn and Orange County.