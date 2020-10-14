Cold and blustery days ahead

The scattered light rain in the region Wednesday will gradually end Wednesday night as low pressure across the area pushes away. However some light rain and snow showers may linger in far northern Wisconsin through daybreak Thursday. Gusty northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph Wednesday night will pull in colder air as well. Lows will dip back to the mid to upper 30s. Thursday should be partly sunny and blustery with highs just in the mid 40s. Northwest winds of 15-30 mph will become west in the afternoon.

Friday should also be partly sunny and breezy. A weak disturbance moving through will bring just a slight chance of a light rain or snow showers to a few spots. Lows will be around 27 with highs around the mid 40s.

A stronger low pressure system will cross Wisconsin Saturday bringing a widespread round of precipitation. It should be in the form of rain and snow Saturday morning. There could even be some snow accumulation in the north half of the area. We expect it to gradually become mostly rain in the afternoon as highs warm to the mid 40s. A reinforcing shot of cold air will swirl into Wisconsin from Canada for Sunday. There should be some breaks of sunshine but also a small chance of a flurry. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s with highs around 41 degrees.

It will stay unseasonably cold early next week. Right now Monday looks partly cloudy with lows near 20 and highs around 42 degrees. There is a good chance of some rain and snow Tuesday. Depending on what time of the day it moves through will determine if any snow is able to accumulate. Otherwise highs should reach the low 40s.

Somewhat warmer air will try to move in by next Wednesday as highs surge up to near 50 degrees. We might see some rain showers by late Wednesday as well.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 14-October 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1981 - Four days of heavy rain across northern Texas and southern Oklahoma came to an end. The heaviest rains fell in a band from southwest of Abilene TX to McAlester OK, with up to 26 inches reported north of Gainesville, in north central Texas. The heavy rains were the result of decaying Hurricane Norma, which also spawned thirteen tornadoes across the region. Seven deaths were attributed to the flooding. (Storm Data)

1984 - Dense fog contributed to a 118 vehicle accident on I-94, just south of Milwaukee WI. It was the seventh day of an eight day stretch of dense fog. At the time of the accident the visibility was reportedly close to zero. (Storm Data)