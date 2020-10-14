Chilly weather after today

You have felt the cooler Fall weather develop over the last couple of days, not get ready for even colder conditions later this week and into the weekend. The weather pattern will also remain active with periodic precipitation chances.

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy with light rain during the morning, then a few breaks of sun with spotty showers possible again later in the afternoon.

High: 56 Wind: SE to S 10-20, gusting to 30

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and blustery with showers possible in the far north (well north of Marathon county).

Low: 38 Wind: West to NW 15-25

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cool.

High: 46 Wind: NW 15-25

Be prepared for a bit of light rain for today. A low pressure system approaching from the west will produce showers at times. It looks like the highest chance of persistent light rain will be during the morning hours, then some off-and-on showers could pop-up later in the afternoon. In between the rainfall, there might be a few breaks of sun with highs topping out in the 50s. Winds will be breezy again out of the southeast to south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30. The low pressure system will still produce a chance of light rain in the far north overnight while most of the area dries up.

Thursday will be breezy and cooler with highs in the 40s. The sun will be out at times but you will definitely need a heavier coat and a hat. Thursday night into Friday morning we will likely have widespread lows in the 20s – a hard freeze – so maybe wrap up the garden hose, pick the last apples, and bring in any sensitive plants. Otherwise it will be chilly again for Friday with variable clouds and highs in the 40s.

Another low pressure system will move into Northcentral Wisconsin on Saturday. As rain develops with this system during the morning, it might be cold enough for some snow to mix in with the rain. There might even be some light accumulation in the morning, but anything that does fall should melt in the afternoon with highs in the 40s. The weather will be less gloomy again on Sunday with some breaks of sun, however, it will be chilly. Highs on Sunday will only reach the low 40s.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Forty cities in the eastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date. Elkins WV was the cold spot in the nation with a record low of 18 degrees above zero. Thunderstorms in Arizona drenched Phoenix with nine inches of rain in nine hours, the fifth highest total for any given day in ninety-two years of records. Carefree AZ was soaked with two inches of rain. (The National Weather Summary)