Chairs, confetti thrown in German far-right meeting room

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say they are investigating an attack on a conference room being set up for the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which blamed it on far-left “antifa” protesters. Police said Wednesday that the attack came Tuesday afternoon after two women who had made an appointment to tour the facility in the eastern neighborhood of Kaulsdorf were let inside. They then opened the doors to allow 10 to 15 masked people to storm inside, where they threw chairs and scattered confetti around the conference room being prepared for a meeting of the Berlin AfD. They fled as police arrived, and police said they had no immediate suspects.