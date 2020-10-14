Census whiplashed by changing deadlines, accuracy concerns

The Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Trump administration to end the 2020 census this week put the brakes on a whiplashed census that had faced starts and stops from the pandemic, natural disasters and court rulings. The census also had faced confusion over when it was going to end and whether minorities and people in hard-to-count communities would be tallied accurately. Minority groups have historically been undercounted in the once-a-decade census that determines how many congressional seats each state gets, as well as how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year. Advocates said the shortened schedule will make that even worse.