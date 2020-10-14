Census deadline moved to Oct. 15, several WI counties still have low response rate

(WAOW) -- The Supreme Court ruled that the Trump Administration can end Census field operations early, on Oct. 15. That's a few weeks earlier than anticipated.

With that, comes concerns that some communities will be left out of the count.

While Wisconsin ranks 3rd in the nation for self- response rate at 72.1%, several Northwoods counties have a less than 50% self-response rate including Price, Oneida, Vilas, Forest and Iron. Adams county also has a below 50% self-response rate.

However in Wausau, city officials said they're proud of their efforts and response rate. In Wausau the response rate is 75.1%.

"The internet alone this year was a great success because people were able to just get on and respond that way," said Wausau Mayor's Executive Assistant Kathi Groeschel.

If you haven't yet responded to the census, you can do so at 2020census.gov until Oct. 16 at 4:59 CST. Paper responses should be postmarked by Oct. 15.

The Census determines funding for public services and programs as well as congressional representation.