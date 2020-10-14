Belgium fears ICU beds could reach capacity next month

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s intensive care units will hit capacity by mid-November if the number of new coronavirus cases continue to soar at the same pace, according to the country’s health authorities. Belgium is currently the second-worst European country in terms of new coronavirus infections, behind the Czech Republic. The latest COVID-19 figures published Wednesday show that 7,360 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in 24 hours in Belgium. All virus indicators have deteriorated in recent weeks amid the new surge in infections, as hospital admissions and virus deaths are also rising. Belgium last week introduced a series of restrictive measures including local curfews, closing bars in Brussels for at least a month and limiting indoor sports activities.