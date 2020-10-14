Authorities investigating death at Devil’s Lake

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is currently responding to a death at the south shore of Devil’s Lake State Park. The Sauk County Sheriff's Office official confirmed the development with News 9 affiliate, 27 News, a short time ago.

The property is currently closed to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. The DNR is coordinating with Sauk County Sheriff's Department and Baraboo Police Department.

No further details are available at this time. The DNR will share additional information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story that will be updated.