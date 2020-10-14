Athlete of the week: Rosholt’s Olivia Gagas and Kaylee Skibba

Everyone knows the old adage two heads are better than one and the Rosholt girls volleyball team is proving the truth in that statement.

"It's nice to have two players that you can always depend on to either defensively dig the ball up or offensively put the ball up when when need to," said Rosholt volleyball Co-Head Coach Megan Boldig.

Seniors Olivia Gagas and Kaylee Skibba, have played together since middle school and are now providing the Hornets with a one-two punch that has been nearly unstoppable .

"I know I can rely on her and she knows she can rely on me which is something we both thrive off of," said Gagas.

"We know what each other can do and we know how far we can push each other and that's one of the big things about us."

"It feels good because you should always have someone there for you," said Skibba. "(Someone) that always picks you up and helps you."

The harmony between the two typically starts with Gaga's digging out a ball to keep a play alive, something she's done nearly 200 times this season.

"When she gets really good digs, or she fly's after the ball and gets it up, that really energizes me," said Skibba.

Then, that energy usually translates into a big swing for Skibba, which has resulted in over 100 kills for her this year.

"When she gets a good hit, off of a good set, off of my good pass, it all works out and we're all so proud," said Gagas

The perfect picture of two players coming together to produce one great result.

"Knowing each other has made us super successful this season with just 4 losses," said Boldig. "And part of that is that energy and that chemistry that they have."

The Hornets will play in the, No One Fights Alone Cancer Benefit, against the Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds on Thursday.