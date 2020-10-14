A popular Ardern poised to win 2nd term in New Zealand vote

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Opinion polls indicate New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern is on track to win a second term as prime minister in an election on Saturday. Her liberal Labour Party is polling far ahead of the conservative National Party, led by Judith Collins. In the final days of campaigning, Ardern is being greeted like a rock star by students and people wanting to take selfies with her. Ardern’s domestic popularity soared this year after she led a largely successful effort to stamp out the coronavirus. New Zealanders will also vote on whether to legalize marijuana and euthanasia.