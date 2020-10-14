2 Afghan military helicopters collide, 9 soldiers killed

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry and local officials say two of the country’s army helicopters have collided, killing nine Afghan service members. Wednesday’s statement said the two Soviet-era Mi-17 helicopters crashed due to technical problems while taking off in the southern Helmand province. The governor’s spokesman says the aircraft were transporting wounded soldiers when they crashed late Tuesday. Over the past week, Taliban fighters have launched coordinated attacks in different parts of Helmand province that have intensified in recent days. On Monday, American forces carried out several airstrikes in the province in support of Afghan security forces under attack by the Taliban. Thousands of Afghan civilians have fled because of the fighting.