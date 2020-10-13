WWII jungle fighting unit approved for congressional medal

A World War II unit that spent months marching and fighting behind enemy lines in Burma has been approved to receive Congress’ highest honor. A bill has been sent to President Donald Trump’s desk to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the unit nicknamed Merrill’s Marauders. Nearly 3,000 soldiers began the unit’s secret mission in Japanese occupied Burma in 1944. Barely 200 remained in the fight when their mission was completed five months later. Soldiers marched hundreds of miles through dense jungle on foot, fighting hunger and disease as well as enemy troops. Today only nine of the men are known to be still alive.