Wisconsin reports record COVID-19 case increase, death toll

(WAOW)— On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a new record for COVID-19 case increases and deaths in a day.

A total of 3,279 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 155,471 since the pandemic began. The last record increase for cases was 3,132, and was reported on October 8.

Another 34 deaths have been reported bringing the total deaths to 1,508. The last record was set on September 30 with 27 deaths.

DHS also reports 147 new hospitalizations.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 123,196, or 79.3 percent, are considered recovered.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)