UWSP Professor weighs in SCOTUS confirmation hearings

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the Supreme Court confirmation process underway, UWSP political science professor John Blakeman is weighing on what the average American tuning in should keep an eye out for.

Blakeman said SCOTUS confirmations in a presidential election year are unusual, but they have happened. But because of the timing, a lot is at stake for both parties.

On the republican side, Blakeman said there's a few republican senators on the judiciary committee that are facing close elections in their home states.

Meanwhile, he says democrats are more likely focused on the policies a new Supreme Court layout could impact.

Blakeman said the policy issue the Supreme Court will take up that could have the biggest impact on Americans and Wisconsinites is the Affordable Care Act.

"Certainly the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act will be relitigated at the Supreme Court... If Barrett is confirmed, which I'm sure she will be, then she will be participating in that oral hearing."

Blakeman says it's important for the general population to stay informed on these hearings because they don't happen often.