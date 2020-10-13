UK unemployment rate spikes to 4.5% amid winter job fears

LONDON (AP) — Unemployment across the U.K. spiked sharply higher in August, clear evidence that the jobless rate is set to spike higher when a government salary-support scheme ends later this month and new restrictions are imposed on local areas to suppress a second wave of the coronavirus. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that unemployment rose by 138,000 in the three months to August from the previous three-month period. That saw the unemployment rate jump to 4.5%, from 4.1%. So far, Britain has been spared the sharp rises in unemployment seen in the United States because of a national salary support scheme that ends on Oct. 31.