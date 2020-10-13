Trump lawyers ask Supreme Court to halt tax record turnover

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to put on hold an appeals court ruling that Trump’s accountant must immediately turn over tax records to a New York state prosecutor. The move on Tuesday sets up a decision from the high court that could come before Election Day. The court could allow the immediate enforcement of a subpoena issued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. or block it temporarily. Even if the court rules against Trump, however, the records would normally not be made public but rather turned over to Vance’s office. This is the second time the records issue has reached the high court.