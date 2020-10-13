Thai protest rally plans complicated by king’s itinerary

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thai activists hope to keep up the momentum in their campaign for democratic change with a third major rally in Bangkok, though there are concerns about possible confrontation with police or rival government supporters. Plans for the rally Wednesday at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument have been complicated by King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s duties, which include him being driven around the protest venue to attend a royal ceremony. The protest leaders said they will make way for the king, and police say they are confident they can control the crowds. Still, there is possibility that protesters, widely seen as unsympathetic to the king, could at a minimum show public disrespect for the crown. The king made a similar drive on Tuesday after police cleared the road.