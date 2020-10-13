Skyward gives generation donation to Stevens Point Police K9 program

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)— Skyward is a software company that believes in education not only for students, but for police dogs and their handlers.

They were able to present a $10,000 check to the Stevens Point Police Department to help pay for Sgt. J.D. Ballew's nine week training course to certify K-9's for the department, and for others around the state.

"We saw it as a great opportunity to help not only our local police force but many other police forces across the state," said Ray Ackerlund, President of Skyward.

The Stevens Point Police Department said they are very thankful for the generosity of Skyward.