Riley HR in 9th leads Braves past Dodgers 5-1 in NLCS opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Riley led off the ninth inning with a tiebreaking homer that sparked a four-run rally, and the Atlanta Braves opened their first National League Championship Series since 2001 with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Riley, the No. 9 batter in the lineup, hit a 448-foot drive off Blake Treinen. Ozzie Albies later added a two-run shot off Jake McGee in the first major league game this season with fans allowed to attend. Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer in the first for the Braves. Kiké Hernández led off the Dodgers fifth by going deep. Atlanta has permitted a total of six runs while winning all six of its playoff games.