Pompeo defends 12 Hong Kongers detained by China

HONG KONG (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has defended the 12 Hong Kong residents who were detained by China while allegedly trying to flee to Taiwan by boat in August, saying that they had “committed no crime.” Pompeo said in virtual remarks delivered at the John S. McCain Freedom Award Ceremony that the 12 “simply believe that they are worthy of freedom and the unalienable rights due to every person.” The 12, some of whom are linked to anti-government protests and were facing charges in Hong Kong prior to their arrest, are being held in the southern city of Shenzhen where they await prosecution. They’re believed to have been headed for self-governed Taiwan when they were arrested, following China’s imposition of a sweeping national security law.