Ossoff slams Perdue over virus; Republican cries socialism

ATLANTA (AP) — During their first debate, Democrat Jon Ossoff hammered Sen. David Perdue on his response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Georgia Republican responded by accusing Ossoff of backing a “radical socialist agenda” — an assertion he sometimes backed with false claims. The two rivals in the hotly contested Senate race had few kind words for each other Monday, as Perdue called Ossoff “desperate.” Ossoff, meanwhile, said his opponent is so far entrenched in the “swamp” of Washington insiders that he lacks empathy for the problems everyday Americans are facing due to the pandemic. The debate took place the same day that in-person early voting opened in Georgia.