Over 205,000 Wisconsin households to recieve additional October FoodShare benefits

(WAOW)— Due to Gov. Tony Evers declaring a public health emergency on September 22, the Department of Health Services (DHS) is again able to provide additional FoodShare benefits to eligible households.

According to a DHS press release, the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act allows states will declared public health emergencies can provide FoodShare recipients with the maximum monthly benefit amount that is based on the number of people within a household.

Wisconsin families have received these FoodShare benefits in the months of March, April, May, July, August and September. Now, they will receive the benefits for the month of October.

“FoodShare benefits provide households that are struggling across our state the ability to access food, one of our most basic human needs,” said Andrea Palm, Secretary-designee of the Department of Health Services. "Being able to provide these emergency allotments is crucial to helping offset the effects of the pandemic for our hardest hit families.”

According to the press release, households not currently receiving maximum benefits will receive additional benefits on QUEST cards on November 1. Those households will get a letter notifying them of the additional benefits.

In addition, the federal government announced new monthly income adjustments, which went into effect on October 1. The table below shows the amounts.