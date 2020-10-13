Oregon protest fallout dominates close Portland mayor race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In most elections, America wouldn’t pay attention to the mayoral race in Portland, Oregon, but this isn’t a normal year. President Donald Trump routinely derides Mayor Ted Wheeler as a weak liberal unable to stop racial injustice protests in his city — but the mayor also faces a political revolt at home from the opposite end of the ideological spectrum. As Election Day looms, Wheeler is trailing a far-left challenger who slams him for being overly aggressive with protesters and supports cutting police funds by $50 million. Hemmed in on all sides, Wheeler recently lent himself $150,000 to keep his campaign alive.