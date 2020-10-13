N. Korea’s Kim visit typhoon-hit area, warns of ‘defeatism’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s state media say leader Kim Jong Un visited a typhoon-ravaged rural town and lambasted government agencies for defeatism. The Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday cited Kim as saying typhoon-related damage in the northeast was more severe than he thought and praised soldiers mobilized in rehabilitation projects for their devotion. In the past, when natural disasters hit North Korea, state media have often dispatched photos, sometimes doctored, of vivid scenes of damage, in an apparent effort to win foreign aid. But Kim said in August he won’t accept any outside assistance this year to maintain stringent border closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.