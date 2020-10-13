Marshfield residents express concern over police chief leave

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield residents expressed concerns regarding the leave of Police Chief Rick Gramza at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Chief Gramza went on what the city administrator calls a voluntary leave on Aug. 18. But there has been very little information shared about that leave.

"We don't want all the juicy details, but we do deserve the basics. I asked the basic questions 21 days ago in front of this common council and have yet to receive any type of legitimate answers," one resident said during the meeting.

The City Administrator and Mayor said due to the confidentiality of the leave, no further details can be released.